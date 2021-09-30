Sunday night's match-up between the Patriots and Buccaneers may end up with tensions between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but could it be "The Office"-level awkward?

Former New England star Julian Edelman seemed to think so when he posted a well-crafted meme on Twitter of an awkward dinner party on the hit TV show, adding, "I. Declare. #GOATBOWL!"

Fans will immediately recognize the clip of when Michael Scott and his girlfriend Jan hosted a tension-filled dinner party. In Edelman's clip, Brady is Michael and hangs his Bucs' Super Bowl banner on the wall, and it's the Lombardi Trophy being hurled by Belichick.

Sunday will mark Brady's first time facing his former team since leaving in March 2020 for Tampa Bay. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles over his 20 seasons, but the Patriots head coach still sings Brady's praises.

"Nothing Tom does surprises me," Belichick told reporters, per ESPN. "He's a great player, works hard, takes care of himself. He's talked about playing until 50. If anybody can do it, he probably can."

Brady is 68 yards away from becoming the league's all-time leader in passing yards, and will most likely pass Drew Brees's mark of 80,358 in the same stadium he played in for 20 seasons.

"He's done more than any other player at that position in whatever measurement you want to take—whether it's yards, completions, touchdowns, championships, you name it," Belichick said. "Put anything out there that you want; it doesn't get any tougher than that."

Meanwhile, Belichick has been in the center of multiple news reports throughout the week, the most recent being an excerpt from ESPN's Seth Wickersham's upcoming book where he reports owner Robert Kraft called the team's longtime coach the "biggest f------ ass---- in my life."

