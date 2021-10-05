October 5, 2021
NFL
Urban Meyer on Jags' Focus After Viral Video: 'It Is Up to the Team Leaders'

Author:

Following Jaguars owner Shad Khan stating Urban Meyer will have to regain the team's trust after viral videos of the head coach emerged, Meyer, said on the "Urban Meyer Radio Show" Tuesday afternoon that "the conversations have been horrible".

Multiple videos surfaced showing a woman dancing alongside Meyer at his bar and restaurant, Urban Meyer's Pint House, in Columbus, Ohio on Friday night. Meyer stayed in Ohio after the Jaguars' loss to Cincinnati on Thursday to visit his grandkids. In his apology Monday, Meyer said he regrets not leaving the bar when people tried to dance with him.

Jacksonville is one of two NFL teams who have yet to secure a win this season. With attention on Meyer and his latest off-the-field indiscretion, the head coach said it's up to the team's leaders to keep the squad focus as it looks to avoid the franchise's 20th straight loss. 

"I don’t believe that’s in my court," Meyer said. "...The leaders on the team are going to make that decision. It depends on how much trust you have built up with them, how we structure everything this week and focus on winning that game. ...

"I’m going to be extremely clear as I can; our staff is working their tails off. But you know as well as I do that the ownership of this team is with the players."

Meyer apologized to his players on Monday and told reporters he has a good relationship with his team despite the viral moment and 0—4 start.

"I've dealt with this on the other side with staff members and with other things and I’ve dealt with it," Meyer said. "So, to say I’m concerned? Yeah, I am concerned, but I just have to do right."

