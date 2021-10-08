October 8, 2021
Player(s)
Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson

Matthew Stafford: Finger Injury vs. Seahawks 'Didn't Affect Me Too Much'

Author:

Both Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered finger injuries during their Thursday Night Football clash, but one proved to be more severe than the other.

Stafford didn't miss any offensive plays after his knock, as the 13-year veteran dealt with the discomfort after noticing pressure on the finger just before halftime. Tape was sufficient to limit any swelling. 

"I maybe got it on a handoff or a snap or something, I’m not 100% sure," Stafford said after the game, according to Pro Football Talk. "It was just a little bit out of place and I was able to put it back in and keep going. It didn’t affect me too much, to be honest with you.”

Wilson, meanwhile, is believed to have suffered mallet finger after brushing his right middle finger backward midway through the third quarter, NFL Network reports. If an upcoming MRI—scheduled for Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport—confirms the injury, Seattle's starter may not fully recover until December. Geno Smith replaced Wilson after his exit on Thursday. 

Stafford threw for 365 yards, his highest total in a Rams uniform, as well as a touchdown in the 26-17 victory. Stafford is now averaging 317.4 passing yards per game, fourth in the NFL.

"Matthew continued to battle through," Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said. "He's so tough, he won't tell you what's going on. He just says 'I'm fine.'"

The Rams improved to 4-1 with the win, the second-best record in the league. Seattle slipped to 2-3, last place in the NFC West ahead of next week's game against the Steelers.

