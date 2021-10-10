The Washington Football Team has placed assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon on administrative leave, according to ESPN's John Keim. The news has been confirmed by The Athletic.

The move comes the same week that head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was placed on leave pending an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency. It's unclear if the two are connected in the investigation.

Vermillion's office at the team's practice facility and his home were raided by the DEA on Oct. 1 in relation to an investigation concerning the distribution of prescription drugs. After placing Vermillion on leave Monday, Washington said the situation was an "ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club."

Quon has been in the NFL for 10 seasons and in Washington for the last seven. Vermillion and Quon have no previous connection before 2020, per ESPN. Vermillion joined Washington in 2020 but spent the prior 18 seasons with the Panthers.

Nine of those seasons were with current Washington coach Ron Rivera while he was coaching in North Carolina. Earlier in the week, Rivera refused to comment on the matter.

"I’m not going to comment how I personally feel about what’s going on," he told reporters Monday.

