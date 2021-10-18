October 18, 2021
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Breaks Marino's Record for Most NFL Wins By A QB Before 25th Birthday

Author:

With the Ravens' 34-6 win over the Chargers on Sunday, quarterback Lamar Jackson added his name to the NFL record books once again by breaking Dan Marino's mark for most wins by a quarterback before turning 25.

Sunday's win was the 35th of Jackson's career, which began in earnest midway through his rookie season in 2018 when he was named the Ravens' starter. In 2019, Jackson was the youngest player to win NFL MVP when he led Baltimore to a franchise-record 14 wins in the regular season. 

The 2016 Heisman winner doesn't turn 25 until Jan. 7, meaning he can still add up to 10 more wins to his record. However, Jackson seemed to be more interested in the win than the record on Sunday after the game.

"It's pretty cool," Jackson told the Ravens website. "I don't know what to say after that. It's cool. ... We're on the road to something else. If it happens, it happens. But we want something else."

Jackson was not at his best against the AFC West-leading Chargers. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. However, the Ravens defense held the Chargers to only one second-quarter touchdown and 208 total yards en route to a statement victory.

It's been a weekend of honors and accolades for Jackson. On Saturday, the University of Louisville surprised Jackson with the news that it will retire his No. 8 jersey in a ceremony on Nov. 13. The news puts Jackson in the company of another legendary quarterback in Johnny Unitas as the only other Louisville player to have his number retired. 

