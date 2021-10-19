    • October 19, 2021
    Caleb Farley

    Farley's First Start Ends With Injury

    The first-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech sustained a knee injury in the second quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.
    NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley left the field with an injury with 9:16 left in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

    The first-round draft pick made his first start of the season in place of Kristian Fulton. But Farley hurt himself trying to tackle Emmanuel Sanders after a reception. While pulling Sanders down, Farley also collided with teammate Kevin Byard. He was helped to the sideline by medical assistants and was not putting any weight on his left leg.

    A short time later, the Titans announced Farley would not return.

    One possession earlier, Farley had left the contest for the final two plays of a Buffalo drive that reached the red zone before stalling.

    It’s been a rocky first season for Farley, the former Virginia Tech standout. He came to the Titans after undergoing two back surgeries, which limited his time during the offseason and training camp. He had practiced sparingly during the season’s first five weeks, limited by illness and a shoulder injury.

    Farley’s injury left the Titans thin in the secondary. They already were without Fulton, the team’s second-round pick in 2020, who was placed on injured reserve Monday with a hamstring injury. Chris Jackson replaced Farley in the lineup, and Breon Borders got a few snaps as well.

    Veteran cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was still manning the other side of the defensive secondary for the Titans.

    Farley had been credited with two tackles in the contest before he left. He’d also been beaten for a few Bills completions and missed two tackles on the opening possession.

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) fights off a tackle attempt by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
