October 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Eagles Center Jason Kelce Offers Advice to Ben Simmons About Saga

Author:

Veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce offered a piece of advice to 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons on Thursday.

When asked about the relationship between Philadelphia fans and its professional athletes, Kelce said, "I tell guys, you write your own narrative. I don't want to crush any other players, but what's going on with the 76ers, Ben Simmons, stuff like that, all of that is because of a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes and a lack of correcting things.

"If all that got corrected, if you're fixing free throws, if you're getting better as a player, none of this is happening. So everybody can b---- and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you."

On Thursday, Simmons reportedly showed up to, and departed, the team's practice facility without taking part in a previously scheduled individual workout.

Earlier this week, he was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team after being thrown out of a practice

 After missing the first two weeks of training camp, Simmons returned last week, but has reportedly ignored 76ers staff and engaged more with the team's G League coaches than his own when at team practices.

SI Recommends

Simmons has not yet addressed reporters following his return to the organization.

Both coach Doc Rivers and team president Daryl Morey confirmed to reporters that Simmons requested a trade this offseason following a disappointing playoff performance. 

Kelce, a three-time Pro Bowler, has spent each of his 11 NFL seasons with the Eagles, becoming one of the leaders of the organization. 

"Everybody's going to get crushed at some point, everybody is going to go through a downturn and be struggling, and at all times this city is going to keep you accountable for doing your job and performing," he said. 

"But if you stick to it and you fight through it and you get better, they'll respect the hell out of you. Even if you're struggling and you're fighting and you're trying, they're still going to respect you. That's what I think most guys miss. I really don't think this is a hard place to play at all."

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jason Kelce
NFL

Eagles Veteran Offers Advice to Ben Simmons

"Everybody can b---- and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you."

SI_StartSit_102021_WR
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide Receivers

D.J. Moore and the Panthers have a great opportunity against the Giants defense.

Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Rankings: Running Backs

Cordarrelle Patterson has a plus matchup against the mediocre Dolphins' run defense.

Derrick Henry runs through traffic against the Chargers
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Is there anybody better than Derrick Henry? Not this week at least!

knicks-fans-msg
Extra Mustard

Knicks Fans Go Wild Outside MSG After Opening-Night Win

Knicks fans are already in playoff form based on the scene outside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Deebo Samuel
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers return from a bye week to put the Colts' defense to the test.

Jun 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: Simmons Fails to Take Part in Scheduled Workout

Ben Simmons reportedly showed up to, and departed, the team's practice facility without taking part in a individual workout

Texas coach Chris Beard at Big 12 media days
College Basketball

Big 12 Preview: Can Beard Make Texas a Real Contender?

A season after Baylor brought the men's conference a national title, more contenders await in 2021–22.