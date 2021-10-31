Report: Texans Prepared to Keep Watson Through Trade Deadline

The Texans are prepared to keep quarterback Deshaun Watson through the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, owner Cal McNair has told people privately he would like to deal the quarterback ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but he is leaving the decision to the team's general manager Nick Caserio. According to ESPN, the team would look to re-open discussions around the quarterback this offseason if they do hold onto him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Texans and Dolphins have remained in contact about a deal centered around Watson. A possible deal, per NFL Network, would likely include three first-round picks as part of the compensation.

Last week, NBC Sports' Peter King reported Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was not pushing the franchise's football personnel to trade for Watson.

The Texans have not played Watson this season and do not plan to play him. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area.

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as are local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

5 Things to Know About the Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Despite the investigations, Watson has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list. And, as The MMQB's Albert Breer has reported, team owners around the NFL that have gone to the commissioner to learn whether Watson would be put on the list have not been given a straight answer.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the league doesn't have enough information about the lawsuits to make a decision on potential discipline and that the information it does have is not enough to place Watson on the commissioner's exempt list.

Watson has a no-trade clause, but he would reportedly waive if he was dealt to the Dolphins. According to ESPN, the Dolphins are the only team Watson would waive his no-trade clause for.

Earlier this week, the Panthers, another team linked to Watson, reportedly pulled out of any trade discussions surrounding the quarterback.

The Texans host the Rams Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage: