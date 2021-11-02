Report: Texans Not Trading Watson Ahead of Tuesday Deadline

The Texans are not trading quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, while the Dolphins did their due diligence on a potential Watson deal, team owner, Stephen Ross, made the final decision not to acquire the Houston quarterback.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the Dolphins were interested in making a deal that included a contingency of Watson resolving his outstanding civil lawsuits, which would have required a global settlement. Watson not settling his legal situation has resulted in him not getting traded, NFL Network reports.

The Texans have not played Watson this season and do not plan to play him. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area.

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as are local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

Despite the investigations, Watson has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week the league doesn't have enough information about the lawsuits to make a decision on potential discipline and the information it does have is not enough to place Watson on the commissioner's exempt list.

Last weekend, ESPN reported Texans owner Cal McNair had told people privately he would like to deal the quarterback ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but he was leaving the decision to the team's general manager, Nick Caserio. ESPN added that the team would look to re-open discussions around the quarterback this offseason.

Last February, Watson and coach David Culley met over Zoom, with Watson reiterating his desire not to play for the team again.

Watson's frustration with the organization appeared to stem from a number of factors, including the team's trade of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and significant organizational instability.

This past January, Watson was also reportedly unhappy with his lack of involvement in Houston's coach and general manager searches.

The Texans are 1—7 under Culley and are set to face the Dolphins, who are also 1—7, this Sunday.

Rookie third-round pick Davis Mills has been the team's starting quarterback since entering midway through the team's Week 2 loss to the Browns.

The Texans drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has led the team to two playoff appearances, including the divisional round in 2019. Individually, Watson has made Pro Bowl appearances the past three seasons.

