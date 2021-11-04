Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Tyrod Taylor Named Texans' Starter For This Sunday

Author:

Tyrod Taylor has been out of the Houston Texans' lineup since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. On Sunday, the veteran quarterback is expected to make his return.

During  Thursday's press conference, Texans head coach David Culley said that Taylor is healthy and will start against the Miami Dolphins. 

"He's healthy," Culley said, according to Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790AM. "He's our starting quarterback."

Prior to the injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, Taylor completed 70.5 percent of his pass attempts, had 416 passing yards, three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills filled in as the starting quarterback for Houston during Taylor's absence. Though he showed a lot of potential at times, the Stanford product needs more time to develop his game. 

Mills had 1,357 passing yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions as the Texans' starting quarterback. The Texans went 0-6 in the games Mills started.

Houston will try to snap its seven-game losing streak this weekend. Miami and Houston sit at the bottom of the AFC standings heading into Week 9. 

