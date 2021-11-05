Why Aaron Rodgers Could Now Be Looking at Fines

Aaron Rodgers could be facing fines due to some of his behavior while being unvaccinated for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Rodgers confirmed his unvaccinated status while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

The quarterback discussed the NFL and NFLPA's COVID-19 protocols at length with McAfee. Rodgers claimed "a lot of the protocols aren't based on science at all," and specifically took issue with having to be masked at press conferences as an unvaccinated player.

"Some of the rules to me are not based in science at all," Rodgers said. "They're based purely in trying to out and shame people. Like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask makes no sense to me.

"If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus that I don't have as an unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything that I can give you?"

In response to claims he did not follow protocols for unvaccinated players, Rodgers said: "I have followed every single protocol to a T, minus the one I just mentioned, which makes absolutely no sense to me." He described the "routine of an unvaccinated person" as getting tested every day, including at 5 a.m. for noon games, and then having to wait in a car for results, compared to vaccinated players who are tested and just "walk right in."

Rodgers added that he is masked every day in the facility, can't leave the hotel on road trips, can't eat with teammates and can't see anyone after games. He said he works off to the side in the weight room while wearing a mask, cannot use the sauna or steam rooms and has to wear a yellow wristband to ID himself as unvaccinated.

The NFL is reviewing the Packers' enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

Rodgers said he has worked with doctors and done his own research into what works best for his body, which includes taking monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin. The Food and Drug Administration has warned COVID-19 patients against taking ivermectin, which has repeatedly been shown to be an ineffective treatment against the coronavirus in clinical trials.

ESPN reported Rodgers underwent an alternative treatment before the start of training camp and petitioned for the league to consider him the same as someone who received one of the vaccinations. The NFL, the NFL Players Association and an infectious disease consultant approved by both parties looked at Rodgers's case for an exception, but he was ultimately considered unvaccinated by league standards. It's crucial to note that Rodgers is an NFLPA representative.

Rodgers will miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs. As an unvaccinated player, he will be required to quarantine for 10 days and then test negative to return. Jordan Love will make his first career start in Rodgers's absence.

