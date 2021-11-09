Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers Says It's a 'Small Possibility' of Not Playing Against Seahawks

Author:

As Aaron Rodgers took full responsibility for his previous comments on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, the Packers quarterback never fully stated his playing status for Sunday's game against Seattle. 

During the show, Rodgers shared that he was ready to get back to football, but stated there was a "small possibility" that he might not be in Green Bay's starting lineup against the Seahawks.

Per the league's COVID-19 policy, Rodgers is eligible to return to the team on Saturday once he completes his 10-day quarantine period. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said if Rodgers is available, he will play.

SI Recommends

“He’s our starting quarterback,” LaFleur told WFRV-TV. “We just need to make sure he’s well in tune with our plan, and we’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week.”

Rodgers said on the show that he was better after experiencing a few symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test last week. While he remains away from the team in quarantine, Rodgers plans to do individual workouts while undergoing some testing to make sure his heart is in the proper condition for physical exertion. 

Packers quarterback Jordan Love will continue as Green Bay's signal caller and will take first-team reps throughout practice this week. In the Packers loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Love threw for 190 yards while recording a touchdown and an interception. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Is Not Sure He Will Play on Sunday

Rodgers said it's a small possibility that he won't play in game against the Seahawks.

Penny Sarver and her husband, Robert, at a Suns game.
NBA

Report: Sarver's Wife Contacts Ex-Suns Employees Amid Probe

"I don't know how to interpret it other than as a threat," one former Suns employee told ESPN about the messages.

Aug 10, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stand at first base in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium.
Play
Betting

MLB Awards Betting Primer: MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of Year Picks

Analyzing the betting odds for MLB's major awards, including Cy Young, MVP, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year.

pippen-mj
NBA

Pippen Takes Shot at Jordan Over 'Flu Game' Lore

Scottie Pippen went after Michael Jordan for the second time in a week.

Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL

Josina Anderson Offers Update on Timeline for Odell Beckham Jr.

Josina Anderson has an update on Odell Beckham's free agency timeline.

Rylan Griffen 1
College Basketball

The Rylan Griffen Blog: This is Why I Committed to Alabama…

Griffen picked the Crimson Tide over N.C. State, Oklahoma and Kansas State.

USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi
Soccer

The U.S.-Mexico Stakes Are Different for Ricardo Pepi

Over two months removed from choosing to represent the U.S. over Mexico, the forward, 18, finds himself at the center of a World Cup qualifier between the two.

najee-harris1
NFL

ESPN Announcer Apologizes for Najee Harris Mistake

Monday Night Football announcer Steve Levy had a case of mistaken identity when it comes to f Alabama running backs.