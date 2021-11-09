Packers' Aaron Rodgers Is Not Sure He Will Play on Sunday

As Aaron Rodgers took full responsibility for his previous comments on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, the Packers quarterback never fully stated his playing status for Sunday's game against Seattle.

During the show, Rodgers shared that he was ready to get back to football, but stated there was a "small possibility" that he might not be in Green Bay's starting lineup against the Seahawks.

Per the league's COVID-19 policy, Rodgers is eligible to return to the team on Saturday once he completes his 10-day quarantine period. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said if Rodgers is available, he will play.

“He’s our starting quarterback,” LaFleur told WFRV-TV. “We just need to make sure he’s well in tune with our plan, and we’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week.”

Rodgers said on the show that he was better after experiencing a few symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test last week. While he remains away from the team in quarantine, Rodgers plans to do individual workouts while undergoing some testing to make sure his heart is in the proper condition for physical exertion.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love will continue as Green Bay's signal caller and will take first-team reps throughout practice this week. In the Packers loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Love threw for 190 yards while recording a touchdown and an interception.

More NFL Coverage: