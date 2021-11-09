Report: Browns' Chubb, Felton Test Positive for COVID-19

Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Publish date:
Player(s)
D'Ernest Johnson, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, John Kelly, Demetric Felton

Report: Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Test Positive for COVID-19

Author:

Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Both players are vaccinated, so it is possible they could still play on Sunday against the Patriots. In order to suit up for their next game, they would need two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart. 

Cleveland also added John Kelly to the injured/COVID-19 reserve list, per ESPN. With Kareem Hunt still on the injured reserve list with a calf injury, the Browns may be down to just one running back in D'Ernest Johnson for Sunday. 

The Browns are coming off a dominant 41–16 win over the Bengals where Chubb rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Neither Felton or Kelly got a carry. A common denominator in Cleveland's success is its ground game and without their star tailback, Gillette Stadium will be all the more difficult to conquer. 

In his seven appearances, Chubb has rushed for 721 yards and six touchdowns this season. Felton is used as more of a pass-catching back in the Browns offense. The rookie has only three carries in 2021 but 13 catches. 

Kelly has just two carries this year while Johnson has rushed for 195 yards but no touchdowns. Kick-off against the Patriots is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday. 

Nick Chubb scores a touchdown for the Browns.
