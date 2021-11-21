Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Shines With Five Touchdowns in Win over Bills

Author:

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor set plenty of "firsts" on Sunday, scoring five touchdowns in a 41–15 win over the Bills. 

Taylor dominated Buffalo on Sunday by rushing for 184 yards on 34 carries (5.8 yards per rush) with four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Taylor was the talk of the fantasy football world for his output (more than 50 points in the NFL.com fantasy football stats), but the second-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2020 also made some history.

The second-year back became the first Colts player in franchise history with five touchdowns from scrimmage in a game, passing Joseph Addai, Eric Dickerson and Lenny Moore who each scored four. 

However, he fell short of tying the NFL record of six touchdowns. Last season, Saints running back Alvin Kamara became the fourth player in NFL history to score six touchdowns in a single game.  

Even more impressive is the fact that Taylor scored each of the Colts' five touchdowns on Sunday—all before the end of the third quarter.

Taylor is the first running back to eclipse 1,000 yards this season, although Titans star Derrick Henry was well on his way before undergoing foot surgery earlier this month. 

Taylor also tied the NFL record of eight consecutive games with 100 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. Former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson was the last to do so in 2006, when he won league MVP. 

For more coverage of the Colts, visit Horseshoe Huddle.

