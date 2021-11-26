Report: Raiders' Darren Waller Strains IT Band in Knee
Raiders tight end Darren Waller strained the IT band in his knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
The Pro Bowler injured his knee in the Raiders' overtime win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, leaving the game on two different occasions with two separate injuries. He suffered a back injury in the first quarter and returned before leaving the game again with a knee injury.
The 29-year-old finished the game with two catches for 33 yards, and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr targeted Waller five times.
Rapoport reported early Friday morning that Waller would have a MRI and other tests, but said he "was not in a lot of pain."
