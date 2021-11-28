Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with chronic back pain and pain in his throwing arm, according to ESPN's Diana Russini.

Stafford has also been dealing with pain in his throwing elbow and a sore ankle, per ESPN.

The injuries are not expected to impact Stafford's status for Sunday's game vs. the Packers.

Stafford, 33, is in his first season with Los Angeles after joining the franchise following an offseason trade with the Lions.

Stafford has thrown for 3,014 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. He has also thrown eight interceptions.

Despite his success thus far, Stafford has struggled in recent weeks, throwing a combined two touchdowns and four interceptions in Los Angeles's last two games—both double-digit losses.

The Rams were off last week but travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday to take on Green Bay.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage: