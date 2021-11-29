Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook Carted Off of Field vs. 49ers With a Shoulder Injury

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was carted off the field on Sunday when playing against the 49ers and was ruled out with a shoulder injury by the team. 

Cook was carrying the ball but was tackled in the backfield and fumbled on a hard hit. San Francisco would go on to recover the ball, but Cook stayed on the ground grabbing his left shoulder. 

On the tackle, Cook was awkwardly bent and teammates immediately knew it was something concerning. Vikings players removed their helmets and took a knee as Cook was being attended to before being carted off the field. 

Cook is an integral part to Minnesota's offense. He left the game with 10 carries for 39 yards and six catches for 64 yards. He entered the game with 734 yards on the ground. 

Earlier this month, it was reported that Cook is facing a lawsuit from a former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, who alleged Cook physically abused her and held her hostage. Cook's attorney, David Valentini, later alleged that Trimble broke into Cook's house, assaulted him and his guests, and is now attempting to "extort him for millions of dollars."

The NFL is monitoring the situation. Since it's a civil complaint and no criminal charges have been filed, the league did not take any action. 

For more Vikings news, head over to Inside The Vikings

