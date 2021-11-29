The father of Browns running back Kareem Hunt took to Facebook on Sunday night to criticize Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield after the team's 16–10 loss to the Ravens.

"Now I'm getting people on my Facebook saying I'm being like obj Daddy and I'm not I'm stating facts on football and what we see he's limping he's scared to throw the ball and they know he's hurt they going to keep listening but if people don't like what I'm saying unfriend me I'm not jeopardizing nothing I got a right to speak I ain't posting no videos have a good day go Browns hopefully," Kareem Hunt Sr. wrote.

Mayfield completed 18 of his 37 pass attempts on Sunday for 247 yards. He threw one touchdown and lost a fumble.

Hunt returned to action on Sunday after missing a month due to a calf injury. He finished the loss with seven carries for a team-high 20 yards.

Hunt Sr.'s comments mark the most recent example of a parent from a Browns player addressing the team's struggles on social media. In early November, Odell Beckham Sr. shared an 11-minute video on Instagram of his son, Odell Beckham Jr., not being thrown the football by Mayfield. (Beckham Jr. was waived days after and subsequently signed with the Rams.)

Sunday's loss dropped the Browns to 6–6 on the season, tied with the Steelers for last place in the AFC North.

They are off in Week 13 but are back in action Week 14 when they host the Ravens.

Despite the Browns' recent offensive struggles, coach Kevin Stefanski has no plans to make a change at quarterback.

When asked Sunday, if he would make a change during the bye week and start Case Keenum instead of Baker Mayfield, Stefanski answered, "No. Let me ask you a question, Why would we do that? We're not doing that."

