The Browns have officially activated running back Kareem Hunt from injured reserve ahead of their Week 12 game against the Ravens on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hunt is "on track" to play. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt would be coming off injured reserve.

Hunt has been out of action for the last month due to a calf injury. The backup running back played in the first six games of the season, recording 361 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns along with 20 receptions for 161 yards.

Hunt has missed the last five games, in which the Browns went 3-2. Cleveland currently sits in last place in the AFC North at 6-5 while the Ravens are in first place at 7-3.

The team also announced that it has activated right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve.

The two-time, first-team All-Pro selection played six games this season before being placed on IR with an elbow injury earlier this month.

The Ravens will host the Browns during NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast.

