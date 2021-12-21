With three touchdowns in a playoff-clinching win over the Ravens on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers tied Brett Favre's Packers franchise record of 442 career touchdown passes. Rodgers is expected to break it on Christmas against the Browns, and Favre wants him to cherish every moment.

In his Tuesday press conference, Rodgers said that he and Favre exchanged text messages after he tied the Hall of Fame quarterback's record.

"The one thing I will say that he mentioned, which is one thing I've been really taking to heart the last couple of years is he just said, 'Enjoy it because it goes by so fast and the next thing you know it's over,'" Rodgers said.

The reigning NFL MVP, who has led the Packers to an NFL-best 11–3 record, said that he has "a lot of gratitude for the time I got to spend watching [Favre]" and that the two keep in touch "periodically."

On Monday, Favre went on SiriusXM NFL Radio to praise Rodgers, saying he expects his successor to continue to break records.

"Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play because he’s better now than he’s ever been," Favre said. "Certainly makes that team so much better. Whether he goes to another team or not, he’s gonna make whoever he plays with so much better. Just a prolific playmaker. Probably the best playmaker that I think we've ever seen."

Rodgers has thrown for 3,487 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, his 17th in the NFL.

