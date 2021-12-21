Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Jalen Hurts Taken Off Eagles Injury Report, Expected to Play vs. Washington

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was taken off Philadelphia's injury report Monday ahead of Tuesday's contest against Washington. 

Hurts was previously designated as questionable with a sprained left ankle. He missed Philadelphia's Week 14 win over the Jets due to an ankle injury as Gardner Minshew earned the start. Hurts was a "full participant" in practice on Friday, per ESPN's Tim McManus

Hurts, 23, is in his second season after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He's tallied 13 touchdown passes in 12 starts in 2021, adding eight scores on the ground. 

Philadelphia enters Tuesday tied with Washington for second in the NFC East at 6–7. Kickoff on Tuesday from Lincoln Financial Field is slated for 7 p.m. ET. 

