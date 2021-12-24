Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Report: Saints to Sign QB Blake Bortles for Monday's Game

Author:

The Saints are set to bolster their quarterback situation ahead of Monday night's game against the Dolphins. According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, the team is set to sign veteran Blake Bortles to add depth under center.

Earlier this season, the Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a torn ACL. Taysom Hill has started the last three games for the team after his own return from injury, and Trevor Siemian has four starts under his belt this season. Both have been added to the team's COVID-19/reserve list this week.

In their place, Ian Book will step in as the team's starter. The rookie out of Notre Dame is yet to attempt his first NFL pass. 

He'll have a player with fairly significant NFL experience backing him up in Bortles.

The No. 3 pick from the 2014 NFL draft has appeared in 78 games, making 73 starts. His last appearance came in 2019 with the Rams. He spent time with the Packers earlier this season.

For his career, Bortles has 17,649 passing yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions, along with 1,766 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

His career peak came in 2017, when he led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game. They lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots after wins over the Bills and Steelers earlier in the playoffs. The next season, Bortles went 3–9 and lost his starting job.

The Saints and Dolphins are set for an 8:15 p.m. ET Monday Night Football kickoff. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak within the Saints locker room, and those around the league and the country, the NFL appears determined to avoid postponements.

For more news on the New Orleans Saints, head over to Saints News Network.

