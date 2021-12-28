Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is never shy on voicing his opinion.

The latest one being on a new trend going around the league: bringing your home benches to road games.

On Tuesday, Jones, speaking on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, was asked about Washington's decision to bring customized benches to AT&T Stadium.

“Those benches, I'd just assume keep them if we can lock them down out there and maybe keep them out there permanently,” Jones said.

Washington brought its home benches to Sunday's eventual blowout loss to the Cowboys, much as it had done days earlier for their game against the Eagles.

That decision came after the Cowboys shipped custom-made benches to Washington for their Dec. 12 contest.

“We've had good luck with those benches,” Jones said Tuesday. “The bench story has been one that makes me smile a little bit.”

The entire movement began after the Cowboys heard from the Seahawks that the heated benches at FedExField often went out during Seattle's game on Nov. 30, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

The move worked for the Cowboys in early December, so Washington looked to replicate their same level of success. As Sunday night played out, however, their starters spent more time on the bench than initially anticipated.

