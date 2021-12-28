While Trevon Diggs pursues the NFL interceptions record, Micah Parsons is quietly making his own run at a record - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

Trevon Diggs is the talk of the NFL with his pursuit of the Dallas Cowboys and NFL interception records.

He got No. 11 last Sunday night against the Washington Football Team and needs three more with two games remaining to tie Dick "Night Train" Lane’s 1952 record of 14. (Remarkable - and certainly worth noting - that Lane achieved that record in only a 12-game season.)

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast by DSP Media and CowboysSI.com.

But another defensive standout is also inching his way closer to an NFL record and that’s rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' first-round draft pick.

Dallas' ridiculous 56-14 win over Washington last Sunday had inspired performances by both Diggs and Parsons as well as DeMarcus Lawrence and others. But Parsons, the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year and a contender for outright Defensive Player of the Year, recorded his 13th sack of the season.

He’s now just one shy of the NFL rookie record of 14 set by Jevon Kearse in 1999 with the Tennessee Titans.

That’s an impressive enough stat by itself but when we consider how the first seven games of his season went for Parsons it’s even more astonishing. In Weeks 1 - 7 he only had 2.5 sacks. Which means he’s produced 10.5 in his last eight games, having at least one sack in seven of those contests.

It doesn’t hurt when he has Lawrence, Randy Gregory and even Neville Gallimore generating pressure off the edge and the interior of the defensive line, allowing him to win a lot of one-on-one matchups against offensive guards and tackles.

That just shows how much of this defense's success is predicated upon team play.

Parsons has two games to generate another sack and to tie or two to break the record. And based on his performance recently, there’s going to be a new rookie sack king in the NFL come January.