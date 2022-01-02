Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown didn’t waste any time after his dramatic exit from the game against the Jets on Sunday. He posted a photo captioned "Super Gremlin" on both Instagram and Twitter within hours of being released by Tampa Bay after on of the most bizarre sequences in recent memory.

During the third quarter, Brown removed his helmet, pads and shirt before running off to the locker room while giving fans the peace sign. After the game, coach Bruce Arians announced Brown was no longer with the team.

It was also reported that Brown was mistaken for a shirtless fan by security and eventually escorted to the airport by police.

Brown’s post could have been referring to referring to the popular song "Super Gremlin" by rapper Kodak Black. The photo captioned with the simple title of the song featured Brown dressed in all black with headphones on. Both Brown and the rapper are originally from South Florida.

