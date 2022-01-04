Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Report: Buccaneers Have Yet to Cut Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is still a Buccaneer—for now.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the wide receiver has not appeared on the NFL wire for a second consecutive day. 

On Sunday, after Brown stormed off the field in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's win over the Jets, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that the receiver would no longer be a part of the team.

“He is no longer a Buc, alright?” Arians said. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

Although Schefter didn’t expand on a reason why, the team has yet to officially follow through on Arians’s postgame words. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver has recorded 519 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions this season.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, during his Let's Go! podcast, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady expressed his support for Brown

“We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion," Brady said. "I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life.

“So, it’s a lot of challenges we all face from time to time. I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off field lives, too."

The defending Super Bowl champions will finish their regular-season slate on Sunday against the Panthers, having already clinched the NFC South. 

