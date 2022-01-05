Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Aaron Rodgers Suggests His COVID-19 Vaccine Status May Impact His MVP Chances

With the NFL regular season coming to a close and playoffs are around the corner, there’s one honor that has people talking—who will be dubbed this season’s MVP?

The leading contender, despite controversy surrounding him this season, is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he did not seem fully convinced during Tuesday’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Instead, he suggested that something may be impact his chances of a repeat. 

“Let’s not put the cart before the horse,” Rodgers said.

“We did last year,” McAfee reminded, but the Green Bay signal-caller replied that last year's campaign was different. This season, Rodgers said, “certain statuses might come into play.” 

Rodgers is likely implying that voters won’t pick him because of his COVID-19 vaccination status and the public fallout over the last several weeks. He had previously revealed on the show that he is unvaccinated after he said he was “immunized” when asked during an August press conference.

Rodgers stated during his early November appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he has an allergy to one of the ingredients used in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, leaving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the only other option. 

He was also vocal about his thoughts on the NFL and NFLPA’s COVID-19 guidelines before the latest update, specifically taking issue with having to be masked at press conferences as an unvaccinated player.

“Some of the rules to me are not based in science at all,” Rodgers said in early November. “They’re based purely in trying to out and shame people. Like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask makes no sense to me.

SI Recommends

“If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus that I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything that I can give you?”

Prevea Health later announced that it ended its partnership with Aaron Rodgers less than a day after his chaotic initial appearance on the show. 

Despite the off-the-field controversy, Rodgers has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers this season, throwing for 3,977 yards and 35 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

As another season wraps up, the question was posed about the status of Rodgers’s future with the Packers. He has previously revealed that he has not ruled out retirement just yet, and on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, he mentioned that he has already given a lot of time to the game he loves. 

“I didn’t start playing until eighth grade, obviously four years in high school, played three in college," Rodgers said. "[This is] my 17th [year in the NFL]. At some point, you know, the ride stops and you got to get off."

“You know, you want to, I think, still be able to play, still be able to walk, still be able to have, you know, cognitive brain function when you’re done playing. Those are important. I’ve really been trying this year to just stay in the present as much as possible.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Brian Kelly talks during halftime at LSU basketball game.
Extra Mustard

Kelly Addresses Newfound Southern Accent During Texas Bowl

Kelly tried to explain how he suddenly wound up speaking with a Southern accent, but his reasoning led to more questions rather than answers.

Megan Rapinoe and Carlos Cordeiro.
Soccer

Rapinoe Reacts to Possible Return of Former USSF President

The USWNT star highlighted the former U.S. Soccer president’s previous “caveman levels of misogyny.”

jay gruden
NFL

Jay Gruden: WFT ‘Should’ve Never Changed the Name’

Gruden, who was the head coach for Washington from 2014 to ’19, made it clear that he wishes the franchise had never changed its original name.

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; National Championship Trophy on the sidelines prior to the game with the Cincinnati Bearcats playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
College Football

Report: CFP Leaders Focused on ‘More Inclusive’ Format

The future of the College Football Playoff format was called further into question after last weekend's semifinal blowouts.

aaron rodgers (2)
NFL

NFL MVP Voter Says He Won't Vote for Rodgers: 'He's a Bad Guy'

A Chicago-based football analyst made no bones about his feelings on voting for Aaron Rodgers as the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

washington-football-team
NFL

Ranking the Remaining Options for WFT’s New Name

After a fan favorite was ruled out Tuesday, which of the remaining choices should Washington pick for its impending rebrand?

antonio-brown5
NFL

Report: Buccaneers Have Yet to Cut Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay wide receiver is still reportedly a part of the team.

brandon-staley-chargers
NFL

Brandon Staley Won't Consider Playing For Tie in Week 18

Staley: "I think we all respect the game and the integrity of the game far too much to be complicit in something like that."