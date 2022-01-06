Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

MVP Voter Hub Arkush Apologizes for ‘Childish Things’ He Said About Aaron Rodgers

Hub Arkush, a Chicago-based sportswriter and one of 50 Associated Press voters for the NFL MVP award, penned an apology for “some of the childish things” he said about Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday. 

The statement comes hours after he said on Chicago’s 670 The Score radio station that he “made a big mistake.” However, he said the error didn't have to do with the comments about Rodgers themselves, but rather that he “failed to respect” the cardinal rule of voting—not disclosing your plans prior to it being announced. 

“Most of the other 49 AP voters are acquaintances, many are friends, and the reason we are asked not to do what I did is it now puts undo pressure on some of them to comment, not comment, agree, disagree or take grief for doing the right thing and remaining silent,” Arkush wrote on Wednesday night. “Worse yet, I’ve apparently unleashed a small army of self-styled social media and talk radio experts who have no clue what they’re talking about to challenge the quality of the voting process and would attempt to invalidate any vote or thought process that doesn’t agree with their own.

“A sign of the times I guess.”

Arkush did not reveal who he was actually voting for but said on Tuesday that the way Rodgers carried himself off the field—citing his violation of COVID-19 protocols—is what ultimately caused him to be unworthy of winning the MVP award this year.

“I just think that the way he’s carried himself is inappropriate,” Arkush said. “I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time.”

Rodgers didn't hold back on his thoughts Wednesday when addressing the comments, saying, “I think he’s a bum. I think he [Arkush] is an absolute bum. He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is. No one knew who he was, probably, until yesterday’s comments. And I listened to the comments. But to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason that I had zero chance of winning MVP—in my opinion, that should exclude [him from] future votes.”

SI Recommends

The Packers quarterback also stated that Arkush was more mad about him not being vaccinated than whether or not he was a “bad guy”.

“He doesn’t know anything about me ... I’ve never had lunch with him,“ Rodgers said. “I’ve never had an interview with him. His problem is I’m not vaccinated. If he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the ‘Most Valuable Vaccinated Player,’ then he should do that.”

Rodgers previously suggested on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday that voters won’t pick him because of his COVID-19 vaccination status and the public fallout over the last several weeks

Despite the off-the-field controversy, Rodgers has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers this season, throwing for 3,977 yards and 35 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Arkush closed his open apology with notes to different members affected by the comments, including Rodgers. He wrote, “To Aaron Rodgers, you are one of the greatest players of this generation and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Whether or not you are this year’s MVP is up to the 50-member panel, neither me, nor my critics.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central

YOU MAY LIKE

adam schefter
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter Reveals Knee Injury Suffered During ‘Griddy’ Dance

The ESPN NFL insider revealed Wednesday that he injured his knee while attempting the popular celebration dance.

Brad Pitt
Racing

Report: Apple Set to Produce Formula One Movie Starring Brad Pitt

Amazon, MGM, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Netflix, who airs the docuseries ‘Drive to Survive,‘ also pursued the project.

July 31, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, USA; ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols stands on the court before a game between the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Media

Report: Rachel Nichols, ESPN Agree to Settlement

This comes months after her comments about ex-coworker Maria Taylor and the network’s “crappy longtime record on diversity” were made public.

Ousmane-Dembele-Barcelona-Copa
Soccer

Barcelona, Real Madrid Survive Copa Del Rey Scares

Both powers struggled more than anticipated to oust third-tier competition in the round of 32.

Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open.
Tennis

Australian Prime Minister Says Novak Djokovic’s Visa Canceled

Djokovic recently received a medical exemption for the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Australian Open.

Real Salt Lake has been sold
Soccer

MLS Completes Sale of Real Salt Lake

MLS has approved the sale of Real Salt Lake to David Blitzer and Smith Entertainment Group.

novak-djokovic-loss
Play
Tennis

What on Earth Is Happening With Novak Djokovic?

The world No. 1 was granted a COVID-19 vaccination exemption for the Australian Open on grounds that are still unclear. And now, after a 12-hour standoff at the Melbourne airport, he has been told to leave the country.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talks at Media Days
College Football

SEC Commish: 12-Team Model Best Option in CFP Expansion

If the College Football Playoff moves on from the current four-team model, the SEC commissioner prefers expanding to 12 teams.