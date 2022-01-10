Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made clear on Monday that the team does not plan on trying to hire Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL, and to have Harbaugh succeed Brian Flores as Miami's coach.

“I'm not going to be the one who takes Jim Harbaugh away from the University of Michigan,” Ross told reporters.

Ross, a Michigan alumnus and booster of the football program, addressed possible Harbaugh buzz in the same press conference in which he elaborated on the team's firing of Flores.

Flores was let go on Monday after only three seasons, and despite winning 19 games over the past two years.

Harbaugh, the current Wolverines coach, has not coached in the NFL since 2014, when he was with the 49ers. However, in recent weeks, reports of Harbaugh's possible return to the NFL have intensified.

The former 49ers coach is once again on the NFL radar, The MMQB has reported. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Harbaugh could be tempted to make his return to the NFL, citing both Michigan and league sources.

Ross's comments confirmed a report from both ESPN and The MMQB, in which both outlets said Flores's firing was unrelated to Harbaugh.

According to ESPN, Flores's firing was related to deteriorating relationships with general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four seasons during his time with 49ers, which spanned 2011–2014, making a Super Bowl appearance in his second season.

