Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked Sunday following Seattle's 38–30 Week 18 win over the Cardinals if there was an open question in his mind about whether he will be part of the team's future.

"No," he said, per NFL Network. "I'm in great shape."

The Seahawks finished the 2021 season with a 7–10 record, their worst mark in more than a decade. Carroll, 70, is under contract through the 2025 season, but NFL Network reported Sunday, his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

NFL Network also reported prior to Week 18 that the team has no plans to trade quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. Wilson said ahead of Week 18 that his plan is to win more Super Bowls with the franchise.

“For me, I think what I’m really super passionate about obviously, my goal is to win more Super Bowls,” Wilson said. “And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that.”

Ahead of Week 17, ESPN reported that Seattle's home game vs. the Lions could be the last featuring both Wilson and Carroll. The two have been together since 2012, when Seattle drafted Wilson in the third round, making two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos during their time together.

Carroll's 128 regular-season and playoff wins are by far the most of any coach in Seahawks history.

Still, when asked how he thought ownership viewed this season, he was non-committal, saying, "That's it. I'm not talking any more about it. [Jody Allen] can speak for herself. She's been with us the whole time. She's been awesome. I'm not going to give you any inside scoop, Okay? So don't ask."

