Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger on Playing Against Chiefs: ‘We Probably Aren't Supposed to be Here’

Ben Roethlisberger has played in his fair share of NFL postseason football during his 18-year career. After defeating Cleveland on Jan. 3 to dash the Browns‘ playoff hopes and defeating the Ravens on Sunday to secure a playoff berth, Roethlisberger and the Steelers (9-7-1) have a tough matchup against the Chiefs.

Roethlisberger, who many believe will retire when the 2021 season is complete, will make his 23rd career postseason start against Kansas City on Sunday, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the fourth-most by a quarterback in NFL history. However, the six-time Pro Bowler shared a realistic approach with reporters on Wednesday on Pittsburgh's chances of making a playoff run heading into its wild-card matchup.

“We probably aren't supposed to be here,” Roethlisberger said. “We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams that are in, we're probably at number 14. We're double-digit underdogs in the playoffs. So let's just go plan and have fun and see what happens.

“...We're probably 20-point underdogs and we're going to No. 1 team... that's won the AFC the last two years. Arguably the best team in football. We don't have a chance so let's just go in and have fun."

SI Recommends

Pittsburgh's last playoff win came against Kansas City, when the Steelers defeated the Chiefs, 18-16, at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2016 AFC Divisional round. With the Chiefs currently dealing with injuries to critical parts to their offense heading into Sunday's game, the Steelers' defense will look to get pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt enters the game with 22.5 sacks this season, tied for Hall of Famer Michael Strahan for the most in a single season since 1982. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Giants coach Joe Judge (left) and team owner John Mara (right).
NFL

Giants Owner John Mara Explains Joe Judge Firing

Mara was blunt about the state of the franchise as he begins a search for a new coach and general manager.

Mike Krzyzewski with Duke men's basketball players.
College Basketball

Coach K to Miss Wednesday's Duke at Wake Forest Game

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer will lead the team against the Demon Deacons.

Big Ten logo on a football field
College Football

Big Ten Officially Announces 2022 Football Schedule

Nebraska and Northwestern will square off in the first Big Ten game of 2022 on Aug. 27.f

nfl-deshaun-watson-brian-flores-fired-dolphins-trade
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Does Flores’s Firing Impact Deshaun Watson?

Why the star quarterback will likely reassess the whole market before deciding what to do with his no-trade clause. Plus, more of your questions.

golf
Golf

PGA Names 22 Players Committed to New Netflix Series

The documentary series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at all four major championships.

jon-lester-chicago-cubs
MLB

Jon Lester’s Epic Baseball Story Comes to an End

Few pitchers get to impact MLB history the way the former Red Sox and Cubs ace did.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) drives through the Buffalo Bills for his third touchdown of the day during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
Play
Betting

Wild-Card Weekend Betting Preview and Best Bet: Patriots-Bills

Analysis and a best bet for Saturday's Wild-Card matchup between the Bills and Patriots. Which team will triumph in the rubber match?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II
NFL

Two Bucs Offensive Players Are Doubtful for Wild-Card Game

Tampa Bay could be without two playmakers Sunday.