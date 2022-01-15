In what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s last playoff run, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in Pittsburgh’s wild-card game against the Chiefs on Sunday, he announced.

“God answered my prayers and I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected,” Schuster tweeted. “I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo!”

Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday after the Steelers designated the wide receiver to return from the team's injured reserve list. Pittsburgh had 21 days to activate Schuster to the active roster, with coach Mike Tomlin previously saying that Thursday was a "start" to the return of the Steelers star wideout.

The 24-year-old was placed on the Pittsburgh’s injured reserve list in mid-October after he suffered a shoulder injury following a collision with a Broncos defensive back. He underwent surgery and was initially expected to miss the rest of the season.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million contract last offseason to return to the Steelers. He recorded 15 catches for 129 yards in five games this season before the injury.

In other positive news for Pittsburgh, the team announced that running back back Najee Harris was removed from the team’s injury report with his elbow injury. Harris, who was previously listed as questionable, is expected to play in Sunday’s game.

The Steelers entered the playoffs after defeating Baltimore on Sunday, clinching a wild-card spot with the Raiders’ overtime win against the Chargers.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

