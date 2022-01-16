Here Are the AFC’s Divisional Round Matchups, Depending on Chiefs vs. Steelers

After the first night of the wild card matchups, two AFC games are in the rear-view. Now, the divisional round is beginning to take shape.

The Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Raiders, while the Bills obliterated the Patriots 47–17. All that’s left for the AFC is the Chiefs-Steelers matchup. If the Chiefs win, the Bills will travel to Kansas City in the divisional round and the Bengals will travel to No. 1 seed Tennessee.

However, if the Steelers upset the Chiefs, the Bengals will travel to Buffalo and the Steelers get to face the Titans.

The No. 2 Chiefs are a 12.5-point favorite over the No. 7 Steelers. Even Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said his team doesn't “have a chance” to win, but with the NFL playoffs, nothing is a guarantee.

Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

