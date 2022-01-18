Skip to main content
Texans GM Comments on Possibility of Deshaun Watson Playing for Brian Flores

Texans general manager Nick Caserio may have interviewed Brian Flores for his team's head-coaching vacancy, but that doesn't necessarily mean Deshaun Watson will return to the team. 

According to the Houston Chronicle, it was Flores's interest in Watson that drove the Dolphins to explore a trade for Watson this season, but the quarterback's unresolved legal issues ended the talks. After requesting a trade, Watson did not play for the Texans during season while he faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment

When asked whether the potential hire of Flores would see Watson return to the team during an interview with Sports Radio 610, Caserio said, “that more than likely would not be the case.”

“I think we have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it and ultimately make the decision that we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like,” Caserio said.

The Texans fired coach David Culley last week after just one season, where he led the team to a 4–13 record. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the decision came down to personnel decisions after the Texans offense was last in the league in yards per game in 2021.

Apart from Flores, the Texans have also interviewed Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and former Steelers wideout Hines Ward, who is currently Florida Atlantic's wide receivers coach. 

