Texans Interview Chargers Assistant Joe Lombardi, Steelers Legend Hines Ward

The search for Houston’s next football coach is heating up. The Texans announced on Saturday that the franchise completed interview with Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and former Steelers wide receiver and legend Hines Ward.

Lombardi, the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi and a 16-year NFL coaching veteran, recently finished his first season as the Chargers offensive coordinator. He coached an offensive unit that finished fourth in the league in total offense (390.2), third in passing yards (390.2), 12th in rushing yards (107.9) and fifth in scoring offense per game. 

The success of the Chargers’ offense comes at the play of quarterback Justin Herbert, who finished with 5,014 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. 

Before his time with Los Angeles, he served as the quarterbacks coach for the Saints from 2016 to ’20, the offensive coordinator for the Lions from 2014 to ’15 and an assistant coach for the Falcons.

Ward, most notably remembered for his time in a Steelers’ uniform, currently serves as wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic University and special assistant to the head coach. Before his time at FAU, Ward spent one year as an offensive assistant with the Jets during the 2019–20 season.

Houston has now interviewed three people for its head coaching vacancy.

On Friday, the Texans announced that the franchise completed an interview with former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was fired by Miami on Monday after three seasons. He was fired a day after the Dolphins defeated the Patriots, 33–24 to earn Miami’s second consecutive winning season at 9–8.

It was reported on Friday that Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Flores were among the top candidates, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. David Culley was fired on Monday after going 4–13 in his first year as an NFL head coach.

For more Houston Texans coverage, go to Texans Daily

