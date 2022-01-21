Josh McCown last played for the Texans in 2020, capping a 17-season NFL career. This week, for the second year in a row, he interviewed for the team’s head coaching job.

McCown had just wrapped up his season with Houston when he interviewed for the job last January, which ultimately went to David Culley. Culley was fired after a 4–13 season.

On Thursday, the Texans brought in McCown for an interview once again. The Texas native’s only coaching experience is at the high school level; he coached at Charlotte’s Myers Park High School in 2019, while a member of the Eagles.

During his career, McCown was the ultimate journeyman backup quarterback. From 2002–20, he played for the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, Eagles and Texans, along with a stint in the United Football League with the Hartford Colonials.

Houston has also interviewed former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, FAU assistant Hines Ward, and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in what once again looks like a unique coaching search.

