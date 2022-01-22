Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Saturday NFL Divisional Round Betting Preview
Saturday NFL Divisional Round Betting Preview

Bengals-Titans Live Blog: Derrick Henry Returns for Divisional Round Matchup

3:10 p.m. ET — Derrick Henry Is Active

Derrick Henry is officially active for the Titans, as expected. That’s a huge boost for Tennessee, especially its offense.

Neither team has any surprise inactives. The game kicks off in a little more than an hour. Be sure to keep following for updates!

3 p.m. ET — Welcome to the Divisional Round!

The first of the four NFL playoff matchups kicks off Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET when the top-seeded Titans (12–5) welcome the AFC North champion Bengals (11–7).

Tennessee is a 4-point favorite at SI Sportsbook, and the game has an over/under of 48.5. SI Betting previewed this game and offered a best bet.

This should be a fascinating matchup, especially with the Titans welcoming back superstar running back Derrick Henry to the lineup. Tennessee activated Henry from injured reserve Friday, putting him in position to play.

Henry hasn’t played since Week 8 due to a fractured foot and his importance to this offense cannot be overstated. While the value of running backs across the league has seemed to decline, Henry is the piece that makes the Titans capable of beating anyone. He amassed 937 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns before his injury and played a critical role in Tennessee’s wins over the Bills and Chiefs earlier in the year.

There are obviously questions about how much of a workload Henry will receive in his return and how effective he will be after such a long layoff. But his return should help A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, since the Bengals will have to focus more on stopping the run than they would if the Titans relied on secondary options like D’Onta Foreman.

Henry has -188 odds to score a touchdown Saturday.

While Cincinnati is stout against the run, ranking fifth in rushing yards allowed per game, losing starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is a tough blow. The Bengals finished 26th in passing yards allowed per game, so there should be chances for Brown and Jones through the air.

SI Recommends

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s passing yards over/under is 235.5 yards.

Cincinnati enter this game riding high after its first playoff win in 31 years, and are looking to reach the AFC conference championship for the first time since 1988.

Cincinnati’s receiving trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd is as good as any in the league, and quarterback Joe Burrow may have to lean on his receivers against a Titans defense that ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (84.6).

Chase announced his presence in the wild-card win over the Raiders by catching nine balls for 116 yards, and he could be in line for another big day against a Titans defense that ranked 25th in passing yards allowed per game. Chase’s reception over/under is 6.5 and his receiving prop is 80.5 yards, while Higgins’ props are sitting at 4.5 catches and 62.5 yards.

Chase has +115 odds to score a touchdown, while Higgins has +175 odds.

Burrow’s passing yards over/under is 285.5 yards and running back Joe Mixon’s rushing yards props is just 60.5, indicating that the expectation is the Bengals will air it out.

The MMQB’s Conor Orr is on site in Nashville as the first of the four conference championship spots will be secured. Follow along and let’s have some fun!

More NFL Coverage:

Cooper Kupp’s Approach to Greatness
Fits for Giants’, Raiders’, Bears’ and Broncos’ Jobs
Ranking the NFL’s Eight Head Coaching Vacancies
How the 17-Game Season Looks After a Week of the Playoffs
Roundtable: Which Divisional Props Are You Betting?

YOU MAY LIKE

Jerry Jones Talks Marijuana Policy
NFL

Jerry Jones Won’t Comment on Future of WR Amari Cooper

Cooper is under contract with the Cowboys until the end of the 2024 season.

gillies
NHL

Former Islanders Star Clark Gillies Dies at 67

Gillies was part of a dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the 1980s.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field to play the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Chiefs 053
NFL

Report: Derrick Henry Will Have ‘No Limitations’ vs. Bengals

The Titans star underwent surgery after he broke his foot in Week 8 against the Colts and now has a big steel plate in his foot.

jim-caldwell-contract-extension.jpg
NFL

Ex-NFL Head Coach Refutes Turning Down Two Job Interviews

Jim Caldwell said the report of him turning down two HC interviews was not true.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits to Shelby Rogers of the USA on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Play
Tennis

Australian Open Midterm Grades: Ash Barty Dominates, TV Coverage Falters

Plus, Rafael Nadal is 12 sets from becoming the men’s all-time majors singles winner.

caruso
NBA

Alex Caruso on Grayson Allen Foul: ‘Kind of Bulls---’

The Bulls guard said the flagrant foul could have been much worse.

bucks-allen
NBA

Billy Donovan on Grayson Allen Foul: ‘He Has a History of This‘

Allen was ejected in the third quarter for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso.

grayson-allen
NBA

Watch: Grayson Allen Ejected After Dangerous Foul on Alex Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen was ejected after a dangerous foul on Bulls guard Alex Caruso.