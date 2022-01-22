3:10 p.m. ET — Derrick Henry Is Active

Derrick Henry is officially active for the Titans, as expected. That’s a huge boost for Tennessee, especially its offense.

Neither team has any surprise inactives. The game kicks off in a little more than an hour. Be sure to keep following for updates!

3 p.m. ET — Welcome to the Divisional Round!

The first of the four NFL playoff matchups kicks off Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET when the top-seeded Titans (12–5) welcome the AFC North champion Bengals (11–7).

Tennessee is a 4-point favorite at SI Sportsbook, and the game has an over/under of 48.5. SI Betting previewed this game and offered a best bet.

This should be a fascinating matchup, especially with the Titans welcoming back superstar running back Derrick Henry to the lineup. Tennessee activated Henry from injured reserve Friday, putting him in position to play.

Henry hasn’t played since Week 8 due to a fractured foot and his importance to this offense cannot be overstated. While the value of running backs across the league has seemed to decline, Henry is the piece that makes the Titans capable of beating anyone. He amassed 937 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns before his injury and played a critical role in Tennessee’s wins over the Bills and Chiefs earlier in the year.

There are obviously questions about how much of a workload Henry will receive in his return and how effective he will be after such a long layoff. But his return should help A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, since the Bengals will have to focus more on stopping the run than they would if the Titans relied on secondary options like D’Onta Foreman.

Henry has -188 odds to score a touchdown Saturday.

While Cincinnati is stout against the run, ranking fifth in rushing yards allowed per game, losing starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is a tough blow. The Bengals finished 26th in passing yards allowed per game, so there should be chances for Brown and Jones through the air.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s passing yards over/under is 235.5 yards.

Cincinnati enter this game riding high after its first playoff win in 31 years, and are looking to reach the AFC conference championship for the first time since 1988.

Cincinnati’s receiving trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd is as good as any in the league, and quarterback Joe Burrow may have to lean on his receivers against a Titans defense that ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (84.6).

Chase announced his presence in the wild-card win over the Raiders by catching nine balls for 116 yards, and he could be in line for another big day against a Titans defense that ranked 25th in passing yards allowed per game. Chase’s reception over/under is 6.5 and his receiving prop is 80.5 yards, while Higgins’ props are sitting at 4.5 catches and 62.5 yards.

Chase has +115 odds to score a touchdown, while Higgins has +175 odds.

Burrow’s passing yards over/under is 285.5 yards and running back Joe Mixon’s rushing yards props is just 60.5, indicating that the expectation is the Bengals will air it out.

The MMQB’s Conor Orr is on site in Nashville as the first of the four conference championship spots will be secured. Follow along and let’s have some fun!

