During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen gave a strong endorsement of quarterback Daniel Jones. Despite some chatter that the rebuilding franchise may look somewhere else at quarterback, Schoen didn't make it sound like New York is making any changes under center.

The Giants have yet to assemble a coaching staff, but the new GM said when they arrive, he plans on sitting down with them and evaluating what Jones does well and how to build around him.

“I know he's a great kid, he's been in this building the last two days, I've talked to him,” Schoen said. “There's not anybody in this building thats said a bad word about his work ethic, passion, desire to win, and I think you have those traits as a quarterback.”

Schoen is replacing Dave Gettleman, who retired after 2021. The Giants are also in the market for a new coach after the team fired Joe Judge. It's a full rebuild for New York, but it doesn't sound like Jones is going anywhere.

“The kid has physical ability,” Schoen added regarding Jones. “He's got arm strength, he's athletic, he can run, so I'm really excited to work with Daniel, and again, when the new staff gets in here, we'll build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best.”

Jones was drafted with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft. Since then, the Giants are 14–35, and Jones has never appeared in a playoff game. New York last appeared in the postseason during the 2016 playoffs, but the team was eliminated in the wild-card round by the Packers.

In 11 games this season, Jones threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jones can sleep peacefully tonight, though, as it appears he is New York’s quarterback of the future for at least 2022.

