Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, commented on the fiery exchange that took place between the quarterback and Ndamukong Suh on Sunday, saying the Buccaneers star “doesn't like” him.

The former Lions teammates got into it over the weekend during the Rams’s victory over Tampa Bay. Suh accused the quarterback of kicking him, but the officials flagged him for taunting when Suh pointed a finger in Matthew's face. Kelly, who was watching the game in the suite at Raymond James Stadium, saw the replay and asked her husband about the exchange.

“I asked Matthew last night and he was like, ‘Honestly, I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t really know who tackled me. But I remember getting put to the ground and someone on me and got him off me to try to get to the next play, and then Suh was in my face telling me he was going to f--- me up,'” Kelly said on her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”

Given the history between the pair, Kelly said the incident “infuriated” her. Matthew and Suh were in Detroit from 2010-14, Stafford coming in as the No. 1 pick in '09 and Suh coming in a year later as the No. 2 pick. The franchise made the playoffs twice in the five years they were together.

“To stand up and tell someone that you're gonna (expletive) them up after you spent years together in an organization and did appearances together and there were never really issues,” Kelly said. “Matthew was like, 'I don't know, I guess he doesn't like me.'”

She went on to say later ”I'm trying to give some grace here and not get very upset about the massive man threatening my husband. But at the same time, are you kidding? What are you doing? ... It's water under the bridge now, Matthew could care less.”

“But I just want to point out one thing: The best way to say 'F you' to someone without having to actually say it is to throw a dime right in their face at a zero all-out blitz right as he's coming for you. And you throw it right as he hits you and it hits Cooper [Kupp] right in the hands, and your kicker kicks a game-winning field goal.”

The Rams will face the 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 pm ET for the NFC championship.

