Drew Brees Expresses Appreciation for Sean Payton on Instagram

After Sean Payton announced on Tuesday that he was stepping away after 15 seasons as head coach of the Saints, his former franchise quarterback, Drew Brees, released a heartfelt statement on Instagram with appreciation for his longtime head coach.

“So much appreciation for my head coach,” Brees wrote. “What an incredible 16 years. He challenged us, motivated and inspired us, pissed us off at times (in a good way), but always did what was best for the team! Perfect blend of old school and present day. Pushed us to the edge, but knew how to have fun doing it. Always optimistic, always in the moment but preparing for the future. And always bringing out the best! An all-time great! Spent every day of my Saints career trying to prove him right!”

The 58-year-old Payton has not announced what's next for him, but it has been widely reported that he is being courted for a spot on network television calling football games. 

Payton alluded to the possibility of seeing him in a TV booth next fall in his retirement press conference.

“I'd like to try TV,” Payton said. “I've had some opportunities. That would be something that would interest me. Hopefully that opportunity comes.”

While joining his former quarterback on television might be in the near-term future of Payton, he didn't totally shut the door on coaching in the NFL. 

“I still have a vision for doing things in football. To be honest with you, that may be coaching football. Won't be this year. That's not where my heart is right now.”

As for the Saints, it's time to pick up the pieces and move on with its coaching search for 2022, as it's officially the end of the Payton-Brees era in New Orleans. 

For more coverage of the Saints, visit Saints News Network.

