Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Joe Burrow

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Comments on 2020 Draft Trade Rumor

Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow guided the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season on Sunday, as Cincinnati took down Kansas City 27–24 in overtime.

Key to their success was quarterback Joe Burrow, who finished the victory with 250 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that prior to selecting Burrow No. 1 in the 2020 NFL draft, the Dolphins reached out to the Bengals about trying to acquire the pick that would amount to then reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Per NFL Network Miami reportedly offered Cincinnati three first-round picks as part of a potential blockbuster.

Albert Breer of The MMQB asked Bengals coach Zac Taylor about the reported trade, to which Taylor said that neither owner Mike Brown nor scouting chief Duke Tobin brought it to him.

SI Recommends

“That was never discussed," Taylor said. "Maybe it's that phone call that never got passed along to everybody else, just because we knew exactly what we were doing. Weren't even entertaining it. You could've given us 100 first-round picks and it wasn't happening. There was never really any conversation about that.”

If it wasn't apparent before, it's apparent now—the Bengals have found their franchise quarterback. They're pretty thrilled they didn't trade the pick away that would have lost them the opportunity to draft their star quarterback.

More NFL Coverage:

Tom Brady, In His Own Words
Bengals Are NFL’s Best Cinderella Story in Decades
Conference Championship Takeaways: Burrow Makes Magic, Bengals D Makes Mahomes Disappear
• All Bengals: Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Championship Win Over the Chiefs

For more coverage of the Bengals, visit All Bengals

YOU MAY LIKE

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe and guard Ali Patberg high five
College Basketball

Indiana Has Much More It Wants to Prove

The Hoosiers are coming off a breakthrough season, but they're dreaming even bigger and have the roster to do it.

Lampard-Chelsea-Future
Soccer

Everton Hires Frank Lampard as New Manager

The former Chelsea player and boss was sacked by the Blues in January 2021 and hasn't coached since.

fig
Play
Olympics

How Do Figure Skaters Choose the Music For Their Programs?

Song selection is more than just finding a catchy tune—it’s vital in the quest for Olympic glory. Consider this: If you were competing on the sport's biggest stage, how would you want the world to see you?

Daniel Jones attempts a pass.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Can Brian Daboll Save Daniel Jones?

The Giants new head coach was hired to help Jones become an elite quarterback.

bengals-rams-super-bowl-daily-cover-horizontal
Play
NFL

MMQB: Bengals, Rams Head to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow admits he may have been surprised at the start of the season, but not anymore. Plus, Eric Weddle relays Aaron Donald’s message.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (left) talks with Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor before an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.
NFL

A Few First Impressions of Super Bowl LVI

An early look at the story lines surrounding the Super Bowl and what the Rams and Bengals need to do to win it.

sean-mcvay-rams
NFL

The Speech, 2.0: How Sean McVay Reached Back to the Past to Inspire the Rams

Von Miller remembers the address DeMarcus Ware made to the Super Bowl champion Broncos six years ago. Earlier this week, he urged McVay to do the same.

Ousmane-Dembele-Transfer-Deadline
Soccer

Transfer Deadline Day: Latest News, Rumors, Signings

Which stars are on the go, and which clubs are loading up for the second half of the season?