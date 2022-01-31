Skip to main content
Rams, Bengals to Square Off in Super Bowl LVI

We will see a team play a Super Bowl in their home stadium for the second straight year on Feb. 13 as the Rams face the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. 

The Rams won the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night, a 20–17 comeback win over the 49ers. The victory will send the Rams to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last four years, with Matthew Stafford now standing under center in place of Jared Goff. With a new quarterback in tow, perhaps coach Sean McVay can win his first Lombardi Trophy. 

As for the AFC representative, it’s time to party like its 1989 in Cincinnati. The Bengals snapped a Super Bowl drought lasting over three decades on Sunday, pulling off a comeback for the ages to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Bengals are eyeing their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history in two weeks after two previous losses to the 49ers. 

Kickoff on Feb. 13 is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET, with the game set to be broadcast on NBC. 

