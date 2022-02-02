Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Browns Respond to Hue Jackson’s Accusations of Losing Games On Purpose

Former Browns coach Hue Jackson and his foundation alleged on Tuesday that the franchise paid him to lose games during the 2016 and '17 seasons. 

The franchise responded, per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, saying the allegations “are completely fabricated. Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

Brian Flores dropped a metaphorical hammer on the NFL on the first day of Black History Month as he sued the league, three franchises and unidentified individuals, alleging racism in hiring practices. The complaint was filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, seeking class-action status. 

Among the allegations listed in the filing, Flores claims Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season, and Flores says he didn’t comply with the request. 

SI Recommends

Kimberly Diemert, who is the executive director of the Hue Jackson Foundation, alleged the Browns made a similar offer to Jackson, tweeting that "we have records that will help" Flores's case.

In a text message to ESPN, Jackson said that “it's time to take a stand. What I want is what Brian [Flores] wants which is for this BS to change for black coaches. I lived this same crap.”

The franchise posted an 1–15 record in 2016 followed by 0–16 the next season. Cleveland selected defensive end Myles Garrett and then quarterback Baker Mayfield with its back-to-back No. 1 draft picks thanks to the abysmal records, and Jackson was fired eight games into the 2018 season after the Browns started 2–5–1.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Daniel Powers/USA TODAY Sports
Olympics

Team USA Names Flag Bearers for Beijing Olympics

The opening ceremony takes place Friday in the Bird’s Nest.

ice-cube
Olympics

Looking Back at the Last Time the Olympics Were in Beijing

The city hosted the Summer Games in 2008.

Member Exclusive
Senegal-Africa-Cup-Nations-Semifinal
Soccer

Mané, Senegal Return to Africa Cup of Nations Final

Senegal reaches the final for a second straight time, and it'll play either host Cameroon or Egypt.

Danny Lewis Jr.
Extra Mustard

LSU TE Recruit Commits to Alabama on National Signing Day

Things were great when Kelly and Lewis were dancing on the pedestal a week ago.

Bronny James shooting a basketball.
Play
Extra Mustard

Bronny James Files Three Trademarks for Variety of Names

It is unclear when he would look to put the trademarks to use.

Shane McMahon makes his entrance during the Royal Rumble match
Play
Wrestling

Reports: Shane McMahon No Longer With WWE

After reportedly ruffling feathers with his booking of the men’s Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon’s son is no longer with the company.

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood makes a skate save against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver.
Play
Betting

Coyotes Record NHL's Largest Betting Upset in 16 Years

The Coyotes' win over the Avalanche on Tuesday night reportedly marked the NHL's biggest betting upset since 2006.

al-michaels
Extra Mustard

Al Michaels Jokes About Potential Washington Commanders Nickname

The NBC broadcaster might have been joking, but social media wasn't.