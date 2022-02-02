Former Browns coach Hue Jackson and his foundation alleged on Tuesday that the franchise paid him to lose games during the 2016 and '17 seasons.

The franchise responded, per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, saying the allegations “are completely fabricated. Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

Brian Flores dropped a metaphorical hammer on the NFL on the first day of Black History Month as he sued the league, three franchises and unidentified individuals, alleging racism in hiring practices. The complaint was filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, seeking class-action status.

Among the allegations listed in the filing, Flores claims Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season, and Flores says he didn’t comply with the request.

Kimberly Diemert, who is the executive director of the Hue Jackson Foundation, alleged the Browns made a similar offer to Jackson, tweeting that "we have records that will help" Flores's case.

In a text message to ESPN, Jackson said that “it's time to take a stand. What I want is what Brian [Flores] wants which is for this BS to change for black coaches. I lived this same crap.”

The franchise posted an 1–15 record in 2016 followed by 0–16 the next season. Cleveland selected defensive end Myles Garrett and then quarterback Baker Mayfield with its back-to-back No. 1 draft picks thanks to the abysmal records, and Jackson was fired eight games into the 2018 season after the Browns started 2–5–1.

More NFL Coverage: