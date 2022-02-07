The Dolphins hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the franchise's new coach on Sunday, replacing Brian Flores, who was fired on Jan. 10 after three seasons.

One of McDaniel's key responsibilities as the new coach in Miami will appear to be attempting to maximizing 23-year-old quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager spoke to McDaniel over the weekend, saying that, in Schrager's words, McDaniel told him he is “very high“ on Tagovailoa and excited to work with him.

The No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft has had an inconsistent first two seasons with the Dolphins, as he has completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,467 yards and 27 touchdowns, while also tossing 15 interceptions.

If McDaniel can take Tagovailoa's game to another level, the Dolphins will be able to move forward as planned with their franchise quarterback.

However, if he continues to struggle upon McDaniel's arrival, Miami could again be in the quarterback market sooner rather than later.

