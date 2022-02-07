Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Tua Tagovailoa

Report: New Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel ’Very High‘ on Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the franchise's new coach on Sunday, replacing Brian Flores, who was fired on Jan. 10 after three seasons.

One of McDaniel's key responsibilities as the new coach in Miami will appear to be attempting to maximizing 23-year-old quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager spoke to McDaniel over the weekend, saying that, in Schrager's words, McDaniel told him he is “very high“ on Tagovailoa and excited to work with him. 

The No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft has had an inconsistent first two seasons with the Dolphins, as he has completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,467 yards and 27 touchdowns, while also tossing 15 interceptions.

SI Recommends

If McDaniel can take Tagovailoa's game to another level, the Dolphins will be able to move forward as planned with their franchise quarterback. 

However, if he continues to struggle upon McDaniel's arrival, Miami could again be in the quarterback market sooner rather than later.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dolphins coverage, visit All Dolphins.

YOU MAY LIKE

Deion Sanders at SWAC Media Day.
Extra Mustard

Deion Sanders Upset With Competition Level in Pro Bowl

The Jackson State head coach was disappointed with the lack of competitiveness in Sunday's Pro Bowl.

canada-roc
Olympics

Canada Women's Hockey, ROC Competed With Masks on

Both sides agreed to wear masks while waiting for the Russians' COVID-19 test results.

James Harden being guarded by Tyrese Maxey.
NBA

Report: Nets Brushed Off 76ers’ Interest in James Harden

Brooklyn's GM and Philly’s team president have reportedly had almost no direct communication with each other this year.

dCOVlasuperbowl_H
Play
NFL

The Long, Strange Relationship Between the Super Bowl and Hollywood

Deadly blimps, strange teams in odd uniforms (Rhinos vs. Thrashers!) and second careers on the silver screen.

ireen-wust
Olympics

Dutch Speedskater Wüst Breaks Olympic Mark Held By Phelps, Lewis

Ireen Wüst has medaled in every Olympics since the 2006 Turin Games.

usa-vs-canada-olympics-rivalry
Play
Olympics

For Married Pairs of Ex-Players, the U.S.–Canada Women’s Hockey Rivalry Is Uniquely Complicated

The Olympics stir up more than the ordinary border battle for the three couples of former American and Canadian athletes, who have bridged the divide to build lives together away from the ice.

1995-0129-Jerry-Rice-Super-Bowl-XXIX-001310699.jpg
Play
Fantasy

56 Super Bowl Fun Facts Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Plenty of Hall of Famers and a few one-game wonders have posted big fantasy numbers in the big game.

germany-silver-medal-olympics
Play
Olympics

Everything to Know for the Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament

Without NHL participation this year, here is how each country stacks up in Beijing.