Who’s Performing at Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show? Everything You Need to Know

Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and a cast of star-studded artists will headline the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

The NFL announced the list of artists for this year’s big game in September.

“I'm extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” Dr. Dre shared in a tweet. “This will introduce the next saga of my career. Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

The halftime show will also feature two Los Angeles legends—Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar—as well as Eminem. In January, a trailer for the performance featuring all five artists created an all-time high in hype for the show. This year's group of artists have a combined 43 Grammy awards and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums.

In addition to the five, the league announced that two American Sign Language artists—Deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes—will perform in the show for the first time in Super Bowl history.

Last year at Super bowl LV, Snipe performed an arrangement of the national anthem and America the Beautiful. Forbes has produced several hit songs that include “Let's Mambo”, as well an album entitled “Little Victories”.

This marks the third halftime performance collaboration between Roc Nation, Pepsi and the NFL. Last year, the Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., home to the Rams and Chargers. Kickoff between the Rams and Bengals is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

