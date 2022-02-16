Adrian Peterson’s wife, Ashley, posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday concerning the longtime NFL running back’s Sunday-morning arrest.

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children.”

Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after Los Angeles International Airport police were called about possible domestic violence onboard an aircraft, which was departing to Houston.

The airport police division PIO said in a statement to SI over the weekend that the plane “had to return to the gate due to a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim.”

Peterson said to Fox26’s Mark Berman that the news concerning his arrest and charge was “blown out of proportion.” He described the incident in the following manner:

“They were like, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, (in) the state of California, we have to take you in.’ I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I’m just like, ‘Wow! I cannot believe this is happening right now. I’m going to jail, and I literally didn’t do anything.’”

Peterson said the argument was “the gist of it” but that he did take “her ring off her finger.” It left a scratch. His wife did not press charges.

“The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger.”

Bail for the 36-year-old was set at $50,000. He was released on bond and has a court date set for June 16.