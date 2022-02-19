Skip to main content
Angela Baker Becomes Second Female Assistant Coach on Giants' Staff

The New York Giants’ new head coach Brian Daboll has added Angela Baker to his coaching staff as a minority coaching fellow and offensive quality control coach, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Previously, Baker worked for the Cleveland Browns through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. She is the second woman to join the Giants' coaching staff since Daboll took over as head coach on Jan. 28.

Before Baker, Daboll hired Laura Young as the team’s director of coaching operations. Young, who previously worked for the Bills as the Player Services Coordinator, was the first female in Giants history to be named to the coaching staff.

During the 2021-22 season, there were a record number of women working in NFL coaching positions with 12 in the league. Women have worked in NFL coaching roles since 2015 when the Arizona Cardinals hired Jen Welter.

With the Giants already hiring two female coaches ahead of the 2022-23 season, it is expected for the number of women working on the field in the NFL to continually increase over the next year.

