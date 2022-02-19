Skip to main content
Eric Weddle

Former Rams Star Eric Weddle Takes on High School Football Coaching Role

Eric Weddle won a Super Bowl title this year with the Los Angeles Rams, and he already has his next career planned.

Weddle, who retired after the 2019 season, came out of retirement ahead of the Rams playoff run in Jan. 2022. The safety returned to his team because he believed they had a legitimate chance of winning the Super Bowl—he was right.

But, now the the Super Bowl is over, Weddle announced his second and final retirement this week. Weddle also suffered a pectoral injury, which played a part of his decision.

So, what will Weddle be doing now that his NFL is officially over? He’ll be sticking to football but at the high school level.

Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego, Cali., announced that Weddle will be taking over as their football head coach following the 2022 season.

“Coach Weddle” will be sticking to his blue uniform, but will instead be a Bronco.  

The 37-year-old is a father to four children, with his oldest being 15 years old. It is unknown if his children will be attending the same high school he will be coaching at or not.

