Steelers Hire Brian Flores as Senior Defensive Assistant/Linebackers Coach

Brian Flores has a new job in the NFL.

Flores was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as their new senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the organization announced on Saturday.

Flores is coming off a three-year coaching stint with the Miami Dolphins. He was relieved of the head coach position after the 2021 season. Flores previously worked with the New England Patriots from 2004–18, beginning with four seasons working in a personnel role before moving into a coaching role in ‘08.

After Flores was relieved from the Dolphins, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin became the only Black head coach in the NFL for a time. Miami would hire former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, to replace Flores, while the Texans hired Lovie Smith after considering Flores for the job.

Now, Flores will work with Tomlin in Pittsburgh. 

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said, via a statement. “Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Flores is currently involved in a lawsuit against the NFL and three franchises, including the Dolphins, and unidentified individuals, in regards to alleged racism in league hiring practices.

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, head over to All Steelers.

