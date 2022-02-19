Steelers Interview Four More Candidates for GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now up to 10 GM candidates.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added four more names to their general manager search, bringing their total to eight heading towards the end of February.

The Steelers announced they completed interviews with Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski, Indianapolis Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown, Carolina Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan and Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek over the last two weeks.

Morgan started his NFL executive career with eight seasons in Seattle, working as assistant director of pro personnel from 2011-14 and then as director of pro personnel from 2015-17. Afterwards, he went three seasons (2018-20) with the Bills as the director of pro personnel.

He served as the assistant GM for the Panthers last season.

Morgan also played for the Panthers for seven seasons, earning an All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl appearance in 2004.

Wojciechowski started his NFL career with the Steelers in 1996-1997 before serving as a college scout for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1998-02) and Dallas Cowboys (2003-11). He was promoted by the Packers to co-director of player personnel in 2018.

Brown has worked in NFL scouting departments for over two decades:

Cleveland Browns Vice President of Player Personnel (2014-15)

Washington Football Team Director of Pro Personnel (2008-13)

Chicago Bears Assistant Director of Pro Personnel (2001-07)

Indianapolis Colts Scouting Intern (2000)

Spytek has spent 18 years in the NFL, including the last six seasons with the Buccaneers, being promoted from director to VP in 2021. Prior to Tampa Bay, he spent time with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions in their scouting departments.

The Steelers are now up to 10 candidates for their GM job.

